SoCal Weather Briefing Tuesday May 9, 2023

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! As a disturbance approaches the Southland, on-shore winds will ramp-up. In fact, a Wind Advisory has been posted for the Coachella Valley area beginning later this afternoon through Wednesday. Gusty winds may kick-up dust lowering air quality. Valley temps will slip a bit on Wednesday before rebounding into the triple-digits this weekend. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings