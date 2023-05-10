Man Pleads Guilty to Shooting Store Clerk in 2017 Robbery, Sentenced 26 Years

INDIO (CNS) – A man who shot a store clerk in 2017 during a robbery he committed in Cathedral City was sentenced to 26 years in state prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to attempted murder and three felony counts of robbery. James Goodwin, 28, also admitted to a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a firearm with a specific felony, according to court records. He was immediately sentenced to 26 years in prison. Goodwin had 15 counts of robbery dismissed in the interest of justice along with one felony count each of evading arrest, being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm, and possessing ammunition, according to court records. The attempted murder along with a robbery and evading arrest charges stemmed from a March 9, 2017 robbery at a Circle K convenience store in the 68000 block of Ramon Road during which Goodwin shot the store clerk. A declaration, filed by Cathedral City Police detective B. Barkley, in support of an arrest warrant says he entered the Circle K store wearing a ski mask and brandishing a .380 handgun. The clerk tried to escape out the back of the store, but Goodwin shot him in a shoulder as he was running away, then forced him to open the cash register. The other charges were for his involvement in a string of robberies between January 2016 and March 2017. Prosecutors said Goodwin robbed seven additional Cathedral City restaurants and convenience stores, taking money and items from the stores, as well as from customers present during the heists. Along with the Circle K robbery, Goodwin had charges dismissed for robberies on: — Jan. 12, 2016, at a Wienerschnitzel restaurant; — Feb. 2, 2016, at an El Pollo Loco restaurant; — Feb. 12, 2017, at a Circle K convenience store; — Feb. 25, 2017, at a 7-Eleven convenience store; He pleaded guilty to robberies of a victim on: — Jan. 6, 2016, at a Winchell’s Donut House; — March 4, 2017, at a 7-Eleven convenience store; and — March 12, 2017, at an El Pollo Loco restaurant. Goodwin was arrested March 17, 2017 following a chase triggered when police conducted a parole search at his Cathedral City home. He allegedly fled from the back of the house, went over a wall and into a car, but was spotted a few hours later, still behind the wheel, according to Cathedral City police Sgt. Larry Sanfillippo. Officers gave chase after Goodwin allegedly failed to pull over. The pursuit led into unincorporated Desert Hot Springs, where he was taken into custody after the car broke down, Sanfillippo said. Goodwin was a known commodity to Cathedral City police, who thought he may have matched the serial robbery suspect’s description, the declaration alleges. A search of his bedroom yielded .380 caliber ammunition, clothing and footwear, including shoes similar to impressions found at the two of the robbery scenes, according to the declaration. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.