Authorities Identify Man Killed in Traffic Collision on Route 95 Near Blythe

BLYTHE (CNS) – A 24-year-old man who was killed in a traffic collision in an unincorporated area of Riverside County near Blythe was identified Thursday. The Riverside County coroners office identified him as Travis Hunt of Desert Hot Springs. Officers responded shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a traffic collision was between a 2002 Subaru Forester and a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Route 95 near Sixth Avenue, according to a report from CHP investigating officer D. Anastasi. Anastasi said that prior to the collision, the Subaru was southbound on Route 95 at an unknown speed as the Jeep was headed north at 55 miles per hour. "(The Subaru), for an undetermined reason, crossed the centerline of US-95 and drove south in the northbound lane and struck the left rear of (the Jeep)," Anastasi said in his report. "Both (vehicles) rolled an undermined number of times." Hunt was ejected as a result of the collision and was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:23 a.m., according to Anastasi. The passenger, 42-year-old Kathryn Daher of Palm Desert, was flown to the Desert Regional Medical Center with minor injuries — pain to her head and left arm. The driver of the Jeep, 66-year-old Dianna Clinton of Blythe, also sustained minor injuries — pain to her neck — but was not taken to a hospital.