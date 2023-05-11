Little Change to Riverside County Gas Prices

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County increased one-tenth of a cent to Thursday to $4.772. The average price is 2.5 cents less than one week ago, 6.3 cents less than one month ago and $1.037 less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.601 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price rose eight-tenths of a cent to $3.539, one day after a 19-day streak of decreases ended when it increased a half-cent. The national average price is 3.5 cents less than one week ago, 6.9 cents lower than one month ago and 86.5 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.477 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.