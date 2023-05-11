Person of Interest Identified in Fatal Attack on Lake Elsinore Man

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – Riverside County sheriff’s investigators Thursday were searching for a man identified as a person of interest in the slaying of a Lake Elsinore resident. Samuel Anthony Salazar is being sought for questioning in connection with the deadly attack that occurred Sunday afternoon in the 33100 block of Jamieson Street, just west of Grand Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department. Salazar’s whereabouts are unknown, and the agency did not provide a description. Sgt. Ben Ramirez said patrol deputies were called to the Jamieson Street house shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday to investigate reports of a man down and found the victim, whose identity was not immediately released, suffering from several gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. A possible motive for the attack was not disclosed. Ramirez said detectives from the Central Homicide Unit are working the case. Anyone with information was asked to contact the investigate team at 951-955-2777. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.