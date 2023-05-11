Region Slated for Warm-Up Going into Weekend

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Daytime temperatures will be about 20 degrees warmer across much of the Inland Empire by this weekend, as a warming trend sets in that’s expected to keep the mercury elevated going into next week, according to the National Weather Service. "Warmer locations in the Inland Empire will exceed 90 on Saturday, with high temperatures in the lower deserts of 100 to 105 degrees," the NWS said in a statement. The agency said a ridge of high pressure aloft, anchored over the Pacific, will influence weather patterns beginning Friday and continuing into early next week. Highs in the Riverside metropolitan area Thursday were expected to peak in the mid-70s, but by Saturday, the mercury will settle in the mid-90s, with only slight cooling on Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows will hover in the upper 50s, according to the Weather Service. Daytime temps in the Coachella Valley are expected to climb into the low 100s Saturday to Monday, with lows in the mid-70s, while in the Temecula Valley, thanks to sea breezes and marine layers originating from the coast, the highs will stall around 80 from Saturday to Monday, with lows in the low 50s, meteorologists said. Temperatures will moderate later next week, and the next opportunity for precipitation will be Tuesday and Wednesday, when a trough of low pressure trundles across the region, netting a 30% chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms in some parts of the inland area, forecasters said. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.