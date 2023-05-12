UPDATED: Charges Filed Against Man, 34, Who Allegedly Shot at Child, 7, near Sky Valley

INDIO (CNS) – A 34-year-old man who allegedly shot at multiple victims, including a 7-year-old child, in an unincorporated area of Riverside County near Sky Valley pleaded not guilty to felony charges Friday. Ryan David Sargent of Cathedral City was charged with one felony count each of assault with a gun, willful child cruelty, being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm, and possessing ammunition, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. Deputies from the Palm Desert sheriff’s station responded around 3 p.m. Sunday to the 19000 block of Ford Avenue regarding a negligent discharge of a firearm, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. "The investigation revealed Sargent fired a shotgun multiple times in the direction of the victims, one being a 7-year-old juvenile, prior to fleeing the scene," Milbrandt said in a statement. "A search warrant of the residence was served and multiple firearms were seized." Sargent has an active felony probation violation warrant for his arrest out of San Bernardino County, according to Milbrandt. He was arrested by the Palm Desert Investigations Bureau and the Riverside County Gang Impact Team in the 68000 block of Lozano Court in Cathedral City. He was being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning without bail, according to inmate records. Anyone with additional information on the shooting was asked to call Investigator William Hickok of the Palm Desert sheriff’s station at 760-836- 1600. Sargent has no prior convictions in Riverside County. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.