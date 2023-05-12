UPDATED: Deputy Hospitalized After Crash in San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO (CNS) – A Riverside County sheriff’s patrol deputy was seriously injured Friday in a collision in San Jacinto that also injured a civilian motorist, as well as a deputy who attempted to pull his fellow lawman to safety. The crash happened about 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and State Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Jason Montez said that the deputy, identified only as a 26- year-old man, was traveling westbound on Esplanade in his marked sheriff’s SUV and entered the intersection at the same time as a Nissan Maxima going north on State. "The two vehicles crashed in the intersection, which is controlled by traffic lights," Montez said. "After the collision, the sheriff’s patrol vehicle crashed into a light pole." The SUV was hit on the driver’s side. Montez did not specify which motorist was at fault, a determination that is expected to be made in the course of the CHP’s investigation. Sheriff Chad Bianco said that the deputy suffered "substantial injuries" and was taken to a regional trauma center in critical condition. He said that another patrolman, who reached the location prior to firefighters, attempted to "extract" the injured deputy and suffered a knee injury as a result. That deputy was also taken to a hospital for treatment and has since been sent home to recover. According to Montez, the 54-year-old woman at the wheel of the Nissan, identified only as a Hemet resident, suffered minor injuries and was also hospitalized. The CHP’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is conducting the crash investigation. Under a long-standing sheriff’s department policy, the CHP is tasked with handling independent evaluations whenever sheriff’s vehicles are involved in wrecks. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.