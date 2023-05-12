LQHS Senior Signing Day May 2023

Several La Quinta High School student-athletes are taking their careers to the next level. In a signing day ceremony, at the home of the Black Hawks, Tommy Ansley, Iliana Rivera, Haley Hutchinson, Maria Gonzalez, Aah Penalba, and Hector Baltierra all committed to play at the college level. Ansley and Rivera will be headed to Mano State in North Dakota to play on scholarships at a high level. Ansley expressed his excitement, "I’m very excited and the work is about to be game for sure." While Rivera added, "It felt good, like doing it accomplished with everything I’ve done, and having my friends and family here made it like 10 times better." All six of these student-athletes should be congratulated on their academic and athletic achievements. The Valley is behind them and wishes them the best as they continue to excel at the college level.