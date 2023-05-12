Palm Desert Searching for a Poet Laureate

A poet or spoken wordsmith is being sought by the City of Palm Desert. This person would become the first Poet Laureate of Palm Desert for the inaugural 2023-2024 term, and hold the position from October 2023 to September 2024. The Poet Laureate will be an ambassador of poetry, uplifting the artistic achievement of the City and local communities through active participation in ceremonial, educational, and community activities. The requirements for this honorary position include: – must be at least 18 years of age – demonstrate excellence in promoting awareness or enjoyment of poetry – committed to the literary community The selected Laureate will also raise awareness of the power and beauty of poetry, provide access to poetry and spoken word, and encourage community members to develop their creative interests, according to the City. The appointed Poet Laureate will receive an annual honorarium of $3,500 to encompass all civic and official work performed or produced in the position. The Poet Laureate is expected to perform ceremonial duties at civic functions, including Veterans Day observed event, State of the City, and Independence Day Celebration, and aim to create a City poem that will be read at the City of Palm Desert’s 50th Anniversary Celebration on November 18, 2023, and published on the City’s website. The deadline for nominations is June 30, 2023, and the City Poet Laureate term will begin in October 2023. For more information, visit http://www.PalmDesert.gov/poet.