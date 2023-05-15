Firebirds Host Calgary Wranglers for Game 3 in Tied Up Series

The Coachella Valley Firebirds kickstart their home advantage series against the Calgary Wranglers as both have one in the win column heading into tonight. The Firebirds are looking to get a 2-1 lead in this best of five series in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Our Tali Letoi and Tim O’Brien get us fired up ahead of puck drop. Tune in at 11pm with NBC Palm Springs News First for a full recap of Game 3 tonight!