Domestic Abuse Suspect Wanted after Hours-Long Standoff

A large number of law enforcement units, including a SWAT team surrounded an apartment complex on the 82-800 block of Avenue 44 near Towne Ave. Indio police said the incident began around 11:30 a.m. at the Elms Apartment where officers found the suspect wanted for assault and domestic abuse. The suspect reportedly ran inside an apartment unit. Swat officers gained entry into the home, but no one was there. The suspect is outstanding.