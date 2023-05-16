Arizona Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges Connected To Series of Robberies

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – An Arizona man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges related to nine armed robberies in Southern California and Arizona. Samuel Sven Smith, 27, of Phoenix went on an armed robbery spree in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties as well as in Arizona from July 31 until his arrest on Aug. 20, according to his plea agreement. After Smith stole $400 from an employee of the Rancho Cucamonga PetSmart store, he shot at federal agents after they confronted him as he exited the store, according to Ciaran McEvoy, the public information officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California. Smith then entered his vehicle and sped off, leading law enforcement authorities on a high-speed chase during which he fired numerous times at the pursuing officers. The chase ended when the agents rammed into Smith’s vehicle and he accidentally shot himself under his chin, McEvoy said. Smith admitted in federal court in Riverside to targeting and robbing a Big Lots store in Riverside and PetSmart stores in Signal Hill, Orange, San Bernardino, Fontana, Pico Rivera, Redlands, Phoenix and Rancho Cucamonga, according to the plea agreement. U.S. District Court Judge Jesus G. Bernal scheduled a sentencing hearing for Jan. 22. Smith will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 17 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment, McEvoy said. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.