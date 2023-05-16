Firebirds come out on top with 3OT Win after Evans’ clutch goal

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are waking up Tuesday morning with a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five series against the Calgary Wranglers. It was a nail biter Ryker Evans netted the game-winner at 11:22 in the third overtime to close out the game. The final 3-2, Firebirds. 🚨 FIREBIRDS WIN 🚨 HUGE goal by Ryker Evans in 3OT to seal the deal — @JDac35 with 60 saves tonight. The @Firebirds now take a 2-1 lead over the @AHLWranglers in a best-of-five series! #FIREDUP pic.twitter.com/qJv60vOmnO — NBC Palm Springs (@NBCPalmSprings) May 16, 2023 Goaltender Joey Daccord did his part on the ice ending the night with a whopping 60 saves. The star goalie also said it was his first ever triple overtime, "I think we just showed our resiliency and our grit. Obviously down 2-0 after the first. And just battled and competed and found our way back in it. Just a matter of will at that point." "Just a matter of will at that point." Goalie Joey Daccord after a big win for the @Firebirds and his first ever triple-overtime. pic.twitter.com/9DVKY48eRH — NBC Palm Springs (@NBCPalmSprings) May 16, 2023 But a surprise addition to the lineup today, star forward Andrew Poturalski suited up after recovering from injury, initially slated to sideline him for at least 6 months. "We ultimately got the job done. We got to shout out our [strength and conditioning] coach Michael Donoghue. He was on top of stuff with nutrition and food, and hydration. Everything between the overtimes and had us pretty dialed in so we just had to go out there, work hard and play. You know, game could’ve gone any way. But we preserved and got a win." Poturalski also praised the energy from the fans inside Acrisure Arena, saying the team just ‘fed off the energy’ from the crowd. Game 4 is slated for Wednesday, where the Firebirds could end this series and send the Calgary packing. Puck drop is at 7pm over at Acrisure Arena!