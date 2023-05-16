UPDATED: Five Critically Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision at Riverside Intersection

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A child was killed and two other juveniles were critically injured, along with two adults, in a head-on collision Tuesday at a Riverside intersection. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at Arlington and Stover avenues, in the La Sierra Acres neighborhood, according to the Riverside Police and Fire departments. Police spokesman Officer Ryan Railsback confirmed Tuesday afternoon that an 8-year-old child riding in one of the sedans died. He said a 10-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy suffered major injuries and remain in critical condition at a Riverside hospital. A woman in the car with them was also seriously hurt and hospitalized. A man, and the sole occupant of the other vehicle, was also in serious condition, authorities said. He was at the wheel of a Honda that apparently went out of control on Arlington, slamming head-on into the Nissan carrying the children, according to reports from the scene. Battalion Chief Garrett Coryell said two engine crews and a truck company, numbering a dozen personnel, were sent to the location and found the mangled wreck. "One patient (was) ejected, three were trapped, with a total of five critically injured," Coryell said. He said firefighters deployed heavy equipment to extricate the trapped parties. "The five patients were transported to area hospitals by American Medical Response ambulances, with RFD personnel assisting all," the fire department spokesman said. Riverside police officers were trying to sort out what happened, including whether the Honda’s speed and alcohol or drugs may have been factors. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.