Mobile Home Park Water Pipeline Work to Prompt Partial Overnight Road Closure

INDIO (CNS) – Overnight water pipeline work aimed at enhancing water quality and reliability in a mobile home park will prompt the closure of a portion of Indio Boulevard through early Tuesday. From 10 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday, the eastbound lanes of Indio Boulevard between Jefferson and Madison Streets will be closed, according to the city of Indio. The work will convert the Elm Mobile Home Park’s private water system to the City of Indio/Indio Water Authority (IWA) system. "The City/IWA entered into an agreement with the State Water Resources Control Board to provide a safe and reliable water supply to the 48 households in Elm’s Mobile Home Park," city officials said in a statement. "The project is being funded by a grant from the Safe and Affordable Funding for Equity and Resilience (SAFER) Drinking Water Program." During construction time, drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes along Indio Boulevard to avoid the overnight traffic delays, according to city officials. More information about the project can be found at indiowater.org. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.