Authorities Investigate Fatal Shooting in North Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities Wednesday are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in North Palm Springs. Deputies from the Palm Desert sheriff’s station responded at around 5 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting in the 64000 block of 16th Avenue, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. They found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds. "Deputies administered first aid and summoned for medical aid," Baeza said in a statement. "Paramedics arrived and despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene." The sheriff department’s Central Homicide Unit subsequently responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, according to Baeza. The man’s identity was withheld pending notification to next of kin. Anyone with additional information on the fatal shooting was asked to call homicide investigator J. Manjarrez at 951-955-1600. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.