‘Love Letters’ Art Piece Undergoes Transformation: Iconic PS I love you sign temporarily missing as it receives a much-needed facelift

A beloved art installation that has captured the hearts of residents and visitors alike, the PS I love you sign, affectionately known as "Love Letters," has temporarily vanished from its prominent location in downtown Palm Springs. Concerns arose as to whether the vibrant red artwork had fallen victim to vandalism or was permanently removed. However, the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce has assured the community that the beloved symbol of the city will soon return, rejuvenated and even more captivating. Since its installation in July 2020, the towering 18-foot-wide and 6-foot-tall piece has become an instantly recognizable landmark, providing a picturesque backdrop for countless social media posts. Comprising of robust 850-pound platforms anchoring the metal sculptures, "Love Letters" consists of two distinct sections: one spelling out "PS," and the other forming a heart and a "U." By stepping between the two components, individuals can become the "I" in the phrase "PS I (Love) U," creating an interactive and engaging experience. According to Nona Watson, CEO of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce, the decision to temporarily remove the artwork was driven by a desire to preserve and enhance its visual appeal after four years of exposure to the harsh desert climate. "We just felt it was time that we take her back and give her a real facelift," said Watson. "After all, it represents the city and has become an iconic symbol of Palm Springs. We want it to look its best for everyone to enjoy." The comprehensive renovation includes repairs to any damage sustained over the years, fresh paint to revive its vibrant red hue, and an overall rejuvenation to ensure the sign’s longevity. Watson expressed her surprise at the community’s attachment to the artwork, originally expecting it to blend seamlessly with the downtown landscape. However, the sculpture quickly captured the imagination of locals and visitors, effectively symbolizing Palm Springs’ vibrant spirit. While the art piece is away for its makeover, residents and tourists will have to wait a few weeks to witness its return. Nevertheless, the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce assures us that "Love Letters" will soon grace downtown Palm Springs once again. Its revival will mark not only the continuation of a cherished Palm Springs staple but also the start of a new chapter for this beloved landmark. Funded by the Palm Springs Public Arts Commission and PS Resorts, with support from PSPAC Chair Ann Sheffer and PSR Chairman Aftab Dada, the creation of "Love Letters" involved the collaborative efforts of local graphic designer Maru A. Palmersheim and Jack Rivers from Palm Springs’ Canyon Copy and Print. As an official part of Palm Springs’ public art collection, the sculpture will be jointly maintained by the city and the Chamber to benefit residents, visitors, and businesses alike. Additionally, it is worth noting that the artwork’s design allows for portability, enabling its display in various prominent locations throughout the city. The heart at the center of the installation can also be adorned to commemorate special occasions such as the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Modernism Week, and Greater Palm Springs Pride. As the city eagerly anticipates the return of "Love Letters," stay tuned for updates on the rejuvenation process and the official unveiling of this captivating symbol of love and community. In the meantime, let us all express our affection for Palm Springs with the hashtag #PSILOVEYOU