Man Killed During Attack at Cabazon Home

CABAZON (CNS) – A man was killed during an attack at a Cabazon residence, and the suspected assailant was in custody Wednesday. The deadly assault occurred about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 52000 block of Riza Avenue, near Elm Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Jose Ayala said deputies were called to the location to investigate reports of an assault and found the victim, whose identity was not immediately released, "unresponsive and suffering from life-threatening injuries." They attempted resuscitative measures, but to no avail. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Ayala. "Deputies secured the area and subsequently detained a male seen fleeing the location," the sergeant said. The suspect’s identity was not disclosed. A possible motive for the attack was not provided. Central Homicide Unit detectives are handling the investigation, and anyone with information was asked to contact the unit at 951-955-2777. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.