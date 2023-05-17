Prince Harry and Meghan allege ‘near catastrophic’ paparazzi car chase in NY

(CNN) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were involved in a chaotic car chase with paparazzi in New York on Tuesday night that could have resulted in a "catastrophic" outcome, their spokesperson has alleged. The Sussexes were pursued by photographers after leaving the Women of Vision Awards at the city’s Ziegfeld Ballroom in a convoy that also included Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother. The couple were left shaken by the incident, although ultimately no-one was hurt, their security detail told CNN. Police said "numerous" photographers made the Sussexes’ transport "challenging," but that there were no reported collisions, injuries or arrests. According to couple’s account, the altercation with photographers was prolonged and involved multiple traffic violations. "Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the couple’s spokesperson said. "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers." A member of the couple’s security team, Chris Sanchez, speaking exclusively to CNN, said the incident was alarming. "I have never seen, experienced anything like this," he said. "What we were dealing with was very chaotic. There were about a dozen vehicles: cars, scooters and bicycles." The Sussexes were scared – but were relieved when they returned to the apartment where they were staying, he said. "The public were in jeopardy at several points. It could have been fatal," Sanchez said. He later added that the pair switched cars during the car chase. In a statement, the New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed the outline of the Sussexes’ account but described it in less colorful language. The NYPD "assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex" on Tuesday evening and "there were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," said Julian Phillips, the NYPD’s deputy commissioner for public information. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard," he said. The couple’s spokesperson said that while "being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety" and urged the media not to publish photographs from the incident. "Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved." According to the account provided by the couple’s team, the incident involved around half a dozen blacked-out vehicles with unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the convoy and everyone around them. A local law enforcement source corroborated some of the couple’s account, telling CNN that the couple were followed by a "swarm" of paparazzi in cars, motorcycles, scooters after they left the event on Tuesday. A protective team from the New York Police Department (NYPD) followed Harry and Meghan in another car, and was forced to make some avoiding maneuvers to get away from the paparazzi, the source said. Paparazzi on scooters and bikes zoomed down the sidewalk to keep up, the source said. There were many close calls, including short stops between front and backs of cars, but none resulted in a crash, the source added. The couple’s convoy was escorted to a police precinct, where they were able to regroup, the source added. Both King Charles’ Buckingham Palace and Prince William’s Kensington Palace told CNN they would not be commenting on the incident. Mayor condemns ‘reckless’ paparazzi The mayor of New York City, Eric Adams said the incident was "reckless" and "irresponsible." "You shouldn’t be speeding anywhere, but this is a densely populated city, and I think all of us, I don’t think there’s many of us who don’t recall how his mom died," Adams told reporters when asked about the incident at an unrelated briefing. "It’s clear that the paparazzi want to get the right shot, they want to get the right story, but public safety must always be at the forefront," Adams said. The Duke of Sussex has been vocal about the security of his family, often highlighting parallels between his wife’s treatment to that faced by his mother, Diana. The late Princess of Wales died in 1997 after suffering internal injuries resulting from a high-speed car crash in Paris. In the couple's Netflix six-part docuseries Harry pushed back against critics who have said the couple has a problem with paparazzi. "Back in my mum's day, it was physical harassment – cameras in your face, following you, chasing you," he said. "Paparazzi still harass people," he added. "But the harassment really exists more online now. Once the photographs are out and the stories then put next to it, then comes the social media harassment. To see another woman in my life, who I love, go through this feeding frenzy – that's hard. It is basically the hunter versus the prey."