Search Underway for Missing Riverside Senior with Cognitive Malady

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 74-year-old Riverside woman with cognitive difficulties was the subject of an ongoing search Wednesday. Florence Williamson Stubs was last seen at her house on Sunday and hasn't been located since, according to the Riverside Police Department. "She has undiagnosed dementia and other medical ailments," the department said in a statement. Stubs drives a black 2017 four-door Jaguar, with California license plate 7WEU417. She is Black, 5-feet-6 inches tall and 155 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. There was no confirmation on what she was wearing when she left her home. A family photo posted on the RPD's Facebook page shows her in prescription eyeglasses. Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to contact the city's Public Safety Communications Center at 951-354-2007.