The Harvey B. Milk Leadership Award recognizes Commissioner Lara’s contributions to LGBTQ+ equality

The Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast Committee honored California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara with the Harvey B. Milk Leadership Award at the 11th Annual Coachella Valley Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast. Commissioner Ricardo Lara, who serves as California’s 8th Insurance Commissioner, was recognized for his exceptional leadership and significant contributions to the LGBTQ+ community. His historic election in 2018 made him the first openly gay person to be elected to statewide office in California. Prior to this achievement, Commissioner Lara served in the California Legislature, representing Assembly District 50 from 2010 to 2012 and Senate District 33 from 2012 to 2018. The Harvey B. Milk Leadership Award recognizes Commissioner Lara’s unwavering dedication to upholding Harvey Milk’s legacy and advancing equality for all. This prestigious honor celebrates his remarkable achievements and the positive impact he has made on society. Harvey Milk, a pioneer in the LGBTQ+ rights movement, became one of the first openly gay men to be elected to political office in the United States when he won a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1977. Tragically, his life was cut short when he was assassinated alongside Mayor George Moscone on November 27, 1978, just eleven months after taking office. Despite his untimely death, Harvey Milk’s enduring influence and leadership have solidified him as a national symbol of the fight for human rights. The Harvey Milk Coachella Valley Diversity Breakfast promises to be an inclusive and accessible event. For more information about the extraordinary life and leadership of Harvey Milk, please visit www.harveymilk.com.