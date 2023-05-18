Gas Leak near Riverside Shopping Center Prompts Street Closure

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A gas main rupture near a Riverside shopping center Thursday prompted a road closure but no evacuations. The breach was reported shortly before noon in the area of Mission Grove Parkway and Mission Village Drive, just south of the Mission Grove Shopping Center, according to the Riverside Fire Department. Fire crews and Southern California Gas Co. technicians were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters shut down access to Mission Village Drive, covering about a city block, as a safety precaution, but no surrounding residences were evacuated, and business was not interrupted at the mall, according to officials at the scene. By 12:30 p.m., the leak had been stopped, and technicians were mending the gas line. There was no immediate word on what caused the rupture. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.