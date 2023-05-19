5 Men Arrested Thursday For Weapon-Related Allegations Free From Jail Friday

INDIO (CNS) – Five men who were arrested Thursday for weapon-related allegations following search warrant services in Indio were freed from jail Friday. At around 6 a.m. Thursday, the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted three search warrants with assistance from various other agencies including Riverside County Gang Task Force Regions 3, 4 and 7, the California Highway Patrol K9 Team and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Bureau, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Heredia said the search warrants were all served in Indio — one in the 84000 block of Lingayan Avenue, one in the 80000 block of Avenue 46 and another one in the 80000 block of Columbia Avenue. "During the service of the search warrants Gang Task Force Officers located four illegally possessed firearms including a loaded non-serialized 9mm semi-auto handgun with extended magazine, a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with extended magazine, a .44 caliber revolver style pistol, and a loaded 9mm semi-automatic rifle," Heredia said in a statement. Five men, all Indio residents, were arrested for weapon-related allegations Thursday and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio. Gustavo Miranda-Madera, 23, was booked on suspicion of possessing an unregistered firearm and a non-serialized firearm while Albert Perez, 53, was booked on suspicion of possessing an unregistered firearm, according to Heredia. They were both released the same day on a $5,000 bail bond, according to inmate records. Julian Perez-Morgan, 22, was booked on suspicion of possessing ammunition, while Diego Perez-Morgan, 18, and Damion Albert Perez, 25, were both booked on suspicion of being a gang member with a firearm and with ammunition, Heredia said. Diego Perez-Morgan was additionally booked on suspicion of possessing an unregistered loaded firearm. All three suspects were released from jail Friday on $10,000 bail bonds, according to inmate records. The relationship between the suspects was not clear. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.