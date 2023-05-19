Exhibition Honors Victims of Fentanyl Poisoning in Riverside County

A powerful exhibition showcasing the effects of fentanyl poisoning is moving to Western Riverside County following a week in Indio. The exhibition, titled S.T.O.R.I.E.S. (Stories told or read in empowerment spaces) Healing (H)arts, is paying tribute to those who have tragically lost their lives to fentanyl poisoning in Riverside County. It opened at the Indio Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, located at 82-995 Highway 111, May 15th. Organized by the Victim Services Division of the DA and the SAFE Family Justice Centers, this heartfelt exhibition aims to offer solace and empowerment to individuals impacted by the devastating effects of fentanyl through the medium of art. The initiative seeks to highlight the importance of the healing process and provide support to those affected by the loss of a loved one due to fentanyl poisoning. The exhibition comprises a collection of written testimonials, sharing the stories of the victims. It also features a symbolic "tree of life," representing the shared pain of the bereaved families. Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid that is approximately 100 times more powerful than morphine, has caused the untimely deaths of nearly 500 individuals across Riverside County in 2022 alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl stands as the leading cause of death among adults aged 18 to 45 in the United States. Following its run in Indio, the exhibition will be available for viewing at the City Council of Murrieta, Plaza 1 del Pueblo, from May 22 to 26, providing an opportunity for the community to engage with this impactful project. If you wish to participate in the program or require further information, please send an email to stories@safefamilies.org.