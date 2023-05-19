Two La Quinta Schools Dismissed After Brief Lockout

Two schools in La Quinta have been given the all-clear after nearby police activity caused a brief lockout. Late Friday afternoon, La Quinta Middle School and Truman Elementary School administrators placed the schools under a modified lockout as a precautionary measure due to ongoing police activity in the surrounding area. The schools are located in a cul-de-sac off the 79800 block of Avenue 50 in La Quinta. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department confirms there were deputies in the area conducting an investigation unrelated to the schools, according to Public Information Officer Sergeant Deirdre Vickers. School officials enacted the precautionary measure to maintain a secure environment within the school while law enforcement agencies conducted their investigation in the surrounding area. During a modified lockout, access to the school premises is limited, and students and staff remain inside the buildings. At this time the exact nature of the nearby investigation has not been disclosed. The students were released to parents and guardians during a controlled dismissal around 2:50 p.m. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.