Man Found Dead on Murrieta Park Bench

MURRIETA (CNS) – An investigation was underway Friday into the death of a 32-year-old man found slumped over on a Murrieta park bench. Casey Mena of Murrieta was spotted by passersby about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in Town Square Park, raising concerns because he was motionless, according to the Murrieta Police Department. The agency said patrol officers were sent to investigate and confirmed that Mena had died at the scene. "The department's Detective Bureau is conducting a full investigation," according to an agency statement. A possible cause of death could not immediately be ascertained. An autopsy was pending at the Riverside County Coroner's Office, police said. "There are … no threats to public safety associated with this investigation," according to the police department. It was unknown why Mena may have been in the park, other than to rest on the bench. Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at 951-461-6362.