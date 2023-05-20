Fmr. Star Punter for Rattlers Daniel Whelan signs with Green Bay Packers

This week was special for the Rancho Mirage high school graduate, Daniel Whelan who made noise here in the Coachella Valley with his leg. Back in February, he made his pro-football debut in the XFL with the D.C. Defenders. It’s been quite the journey for the former Rattler, but now he can call Lambeau Field home on football’s biggest stage. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Whelan (@dan__whelan)