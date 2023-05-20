Xavier College Prep Kickstarts Graduation Season

Graduation season is one of the most exciting memories for many, and as we approach the summer months, many of those high school and college seniors are ready to do just that, graduate. To kick off this year’s graduation season, today we celebrate graduates of Xavier College Prep. "It’s kind of surreal." says one graduate. Graduates were filled with excitement as they walked down the halls of their gymnasium to shake their principal’s hand and receive their high school diploma, with family and friends cheering as each graduates name was called aloud. "We’re so excited, not as excited as the parents, I don’t think anything quite captures that… super excited for this class. What overachievers, all the colleges, they’ve been accepted to all the best next things, to all that merit scholarship. They’re an inspiring group of kids." says Principal of Xavier College Prep, Chris Alling. With many of their teachers praising students for going through a tough four years, especially dealing with something as large as the global pandemic. "A really big year because these students really went through the pandemic and COVID and really one of our favorite classes here. Just a really big accomplishment and we’re very proud of them." says Andrew Tran, a teacher at the school. Some of these students are making generational history within their family. "He’s the first in the United States to graduate for us… so we don’t know what it feels like for all of us." says one parent. With the students quick to give thanks to Xavier College Prep, for a great experience. "Everything I expected and more going into freshman year. I didn’t really know what to expect and all my expectations were shelved with COVID and whatnot, but I think I’ve made the most of it, made up for lost time this last year and just had an amazing last four years." We congratulate all the 2023 graduates, as they approach new chapters in their lives.