Desert Regional Medical Center Announces Hiring Event for Clinical Positions

Desert Regional Medical Center is hosting a hiring event aimed at recruiting professionals for various clinical positions. The event, scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will take place at the medical center’s location at 1150 N Indian Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92262. Desert Regional Medical Center is seeking individuals for roles including Staff Registered Nurses, Charge RNs, Clinical Leadership positions, Certified Nursing Assistants, and Allied Health and Clinical Support roles. The event offers an opportunity to explore exciting career opportunities in nursing, nursing leadership, and allied health departments. Prospective candidates will have the chance to learn about the medical center’s teams and the benefits of working at Desert Regional Medical Center. These benefits include a competitive salary and benefits package, as well as generous sign-on bonus opportunities of up to $25,000 for select positions. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online and bring their resumes to the hiring event. Hiring leaders will be present at the event, and same-day offers of employment may be extended. The medical center offers both full-time and part-time employment opportunities, with various shifts available, including day, evening, and night shifts. For more information about the hiring event and career opportunities at Desert Regional Medical Center, visit their website DesertCareNetwork.com/Careers.