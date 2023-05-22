CV Firebirds and Milwaukee Admirals to go head-to-head for Western Conference Finals

We now know who the Coachella Valley Firebirds will be facing in the Western Conference Finals! The Pacific Division Champions kick off their best-of-seven series this Thursday at Acrisure Arena for Games 1 and 2. let’s do this #FiredUp 🔥 Tickets available now! https://t.co/E5FiXfPJNa pic.twitter.com/jRySeNEgiB — x – Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 22, 2023 Games 3 through 5 will be on the road in Milwaukee, while Game 6 & 7 will be back at the Firebirds’ barn if necessary. The Coachella Valley is still riding high after the big OT win on Friday, sending the Calgary Wranglers home and punching their card to the next round to keep their Calder Cup Playoff hopes alive. 🚨FIREBIRDS WIN!🚨 Potsy (@APots94) walks it off for the @Firebirds in OT and… WE’RE GOING TO THE NEXT ROUND! @TheAHL @timobrientv pic.twitter.com/3h9PGeLCcR — NBC Palm Springs (@NBCPalmSprings) May 20, 2023