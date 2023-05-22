Man Killed on 91 Freeway in Corona

CORONA (CNS) – A 21-year-old Corona man died when he was struck by a vehicle on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred about 3 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound Riverside Freeway west of Serfas Club Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The deceased man was identified by the Riverside County coroner’s office as Cory Hunter. The initial report was that a person was lying on the freeway before being struck by a vehicle. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.