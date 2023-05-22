Riverside County Mountains See Some Rainfall

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The National Weather Service reported some rain in the Riverside County mountains Sunday. The weather service reported the following totals as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday: — Thomas Mountain, .21 inches at 6,815 feet elevation; — Allandale, .20 inches at 5,800 feet; — Pine Cove Dutch Flat, .19 inches at 5,763 feet; — Anza, .06 inches at 3,939 feet; — Pine Cove Rocky Point, .05 inches at 6,550 feet; and — Pine Cove West, .04 inches at 6,250 feet. Forecasters predicted scattered thunderstorms would continue across the mountains later Sunday, with some heavy downpours possible. Another round of thunderstorms is possible Monday afternoon and evening. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.