Alleged Arson Blaze Quickly Contained in Homeland, Suspect Arrested

HOMELAND (CNS) – A spot fire that was allegedly intentionally ignited by a man pouring fuel on vegetation in Homeland was quickly knocked down Tuesday, and the suspect was taken into custody. The non-injury blaze was reported just after 1 p.m. in the area of Echo Valley and Ranch roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said multiple engine crews were sent to the location, which is less than a mile north of Highway 74, and encountered flames burning in brush covering a roughly 1,000 square foot space. A man carrying a fuel can was allegedly splashing the vegetation with petrol, according to officials at the scene. Sheriff’s deputies were summoned and arrested the suspect, whose identity was not released, without incident minutes later. Cal Fire arson investigators were also summoned to assist with the investigation. The blaze was knocked down within 20 minutes. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.