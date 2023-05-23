Blaze Burns Hillsides North of San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO (CNS) – A brush fire that erupted just north of San Jacinto swept over hillsides, scorching 348 acres and threatening homes and agricultural operations and prompting evacuations was 35% contained Tuesday. "Firefighters will remain on-scene throughout the day working on continued containment and control," the Riverside County Fire Department said in a statement about 7 a.m. Tuesday. "Please continue to use caution in the fire area as apparatus and personnel are working." The non-injury blaze was reported just after 2 p.m. Monday in the Ramona Expressway and North Warren Road area, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple engine and hand crews were sent to the location and encountered flames burning along barren hillsides, propelled by southwesterly winds. Several Cal Fire air tankers and water-dropping helicopters from the nearby Hemet-Ryan Airport made runs on the fire through the afternoon. As the flames moved west, they approached a residential area abutted by dairy farms, leading fire personnel to implement mandatory evacuations in the neighborhood bounded by Cottonwood Avenue to the south, Upperline Avenue to the north, Beech Street to the west and Warren Road to the east. At 5:45 p.m., flames were within 100 feet of houses on Upperline Avenue and Cal Fire air tankers were summoned to drop retardant and strengthen defensive lines, according to reports from the scene. An evacuation warning was issued to residents and agricultural operators within the area bounded by Cottonwood to the south, Esplanade Avenue to the north, Beech Street to the west and Warren Road to the east. Those evacuation orders were lifted at 8:30 p.m., and residents were permitted to return to their homes, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Warren Road has reopened between the Ramona Expressway and Esplanade Avenue, according to the department. The Riverside County Fire Department announced at 7:50 p.m. the fire was 20% contained and had burned 328 acres, figures that were unchanged when the department issued its final update of the evening at 8:37 p.m. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.