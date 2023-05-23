Boy, 16, Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Coachella Mom and Son

COACHELLA (CNS) – A 16-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly shooting at a 34-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son in Coachella last night, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded at around 6 p.m. Monday to the 51200 block of Douma Street in Coachella to a report of an attempted murder, according to Sgt. David Aldrich of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. It’s alleged that the teen suspect initially robbed a teenager at gunpoint before "the juvenile reported the incident to his parents, who responded to the area and found the suspect sitting in his vehicle," Aldrich said in a statement. "The victim’s parents attempted to take photographs of the suspect vehicle and the suspect to report the information to law enforcement." An argument quickly ensued and the suspect opened fire on their vehicle, striking the Coachella mother and her son, according to Aldrich. A family member drove both victims to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene on foot with his unidentified passenger who remains outstanding, Aldrich said. The Thermal Station Special Investigations Unit assumed the investigation and identified the 16-year-old boy of Indio as the suspect. He was subsequently found in the 83300 block of Flamingo Avenue in Indio and was taken into custody without incident, according to Aldrich. A search warrant was served in his residence, where deputies allegedly found a loaded firearm. He was booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon, according to Aldrich. Anyone with additional information on the shooting was asked to call Investigator Hubard of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station at 760-863-7919. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.