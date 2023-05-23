Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Indio

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train Tuesday evening in Indio. Cal Fire officials responded to a pedestrian being struck by a train near Indio Boulevard and Fir Avenue. The single victim succumbed to their injuries at the scene. An investigation remains underway as law enforcement is overseeing the situation. Our Carmela Karcher was live at the scene with the latest. FATALITY TRAIN COLLISION – Reported 5:19 PM. Near Indio Blvd X Fir Ave in Indio. Firefighters responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a train near the above location. The single victim succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Law enforcement is overseeing the… pic.twitter.com/0QUv7SNTqz — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 24, 2023