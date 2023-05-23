Fire Chief to Close Access to Popular Hiking Sites for Wildfire Season

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday authorized Riverside County Fire Department Chief Bill Weiser to close access to multiple outdoor recreational locations for the duration of wildfire season to minimize public safety risks. Since 2007, the department has sought and received authorization to close designated grounds — located mainly in the central and southwest portions of the county — typically from June to November. The board on Tuesday voted 5-0 without comment in favor of the chief’s request for 2023. The closures will take effect on June 1. "Due to the potential for large damaging human-caused fires, the county fire chief has determined these areas should be closed, except on public roadways and on inhabited areas of private property within the closure areas," according to a county fire statement. "The potential for large damaging fires … this year may be enhanced by the extreme vegetation growth experienced throughout Riverside County." Wildflower and other blooms have literally saturated and covered previously open trails, especially in the western half of the county. Wildfires in any of the locations due for closure would be difficult to manage, given their terrain and remoteness, officials said. The following sites fall under the county’s closure order: — Bautista Canyon, southeast of Hemet; — Eagle Canyon, between Lake Mathews and the county landfill, just north of Cajalco Road; — Indian Canyon and North Mountain, around San Jacinto; — the Ramona Bowl, south of Hemet; — Steel Peek, west of Meadowbrook and north of Highway 74; and — Whitewater Canyon, near Cabazon. Officials pointed out that the Ramona Bowl will remain accessible between sunrise and noon daily, with the area off-limits any other time of day. By reducing foot and off-road vehicle traffic in each location, the chances of a wildfire starting are much slimmer, according to the fire department. Closure signs will be posted at entry points to warn potential violators of fines and other penalties. First offenses usually result in a minimum $100 ticket. Residents will be permitted to come and go as they please. The closures are usually lifted at year’s end but can be rescinded before then by the chief, depending on the timing of winter rains. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.