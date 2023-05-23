Man Suspected in Fatal North Palm Springs Shooting Pleads Not Guilty, Murder

INDIO (CNS) – A Palm Desert man accused with a father and son in the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old man in North Palm Springs last week pleaded not guilty to murder Tuesday. Aisa Kirk Bailey, 19, was arrested at around 5 a.m. Friday in Palm Desert, according to inmate records. North Palm Springs residents Mark Brian Barneck, 66, and his son Cody Barneck, 33, were arrested around 4 a.m. May 17 in Desert Hot Springs. The three defendants are charged with one felony count of murder and face a sentence enhancing allegation of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury, according to court records. Cody Barneck faces an additional felony count of being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm as well as a sentence enhancing allegation of using a firearm during the commission of murder. Bailey pleaded not guilty and denied the allegation Tuesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, according to court records. The Barnecks pleaded not guilty to their respective felony charges and denied allegations Friday afternoon. Their next court appearance will be May 31. Deputies from the Palm Desert sheriff’s station responded around 5 a.m. May 16 to a report of a shooting in the 64000 block of 16th Avenue, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Upon arrival, they found Jeremy M. Abshear of North Palm Springs suffering from gunshot wounds. "Deputies administered first aid and summoned for medical aid," Baeza said in a statement. "Paramedics arrived and despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene." The sheriff department’s Central Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation, according to Baeza. The Barnecks were subsequently identified as suspects in connection with the homicide investigation. Bailey was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside while the Barnecks were booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, according to inmate records. They were all being held on $1 million bail bonds. Anyone with additional information on the fatal shooting was asked to call homicide investigator J. Manjarrez at 951-955-1600. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.