Freshman Rattler secures First-Team spot as All-Desert Empire League Team released for Baseball

One local newcomer got the high nod as the All-Desert Empire League baseball team was announced this week. Rancho Mirage’s Kobee Finnikin made an instant impact this season in his first year suiting up for the Rattlers. The numbers don’t lie for the young Rattler either. By the end of the season, Finnikin led the team in Hits, Runs, Stolen Bases, and much more. But Kobee says, it’s what he did off the field that made a difference and shows for itself. "Honestly, it was just not working in the offseason. Obviously, I got football right after football pulled my head down, started working and yeah, I feel like that work really came out. I achieved more than what I had set in mind and I’m proud of myself. All the work I put in is really coming out, sure I made a lot of people proud out here in the Valley." Head Coach of the Rattlers, David Shaw praised the recognition, not just for his players but for all the players recognized on the diamond. "We have a freshman who I don’t know if it’s the first time, but having a freshman as a first team. You know, they’ve made an impact, and the league notices them." Despite having a fairly young team this year around, Coach Shaw encouraged his team to play hard day in and day out throughout the season. And Coach Shaw says these guys deserve their flowers. "The biggest thing is that they’re being recognized by their peers and the other coaches. I don’t get to vote on my own guys. We nominate our guys and the other coaches vote… So it’s a big deal. I’m glad they got their due and recognized."