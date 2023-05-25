Brush Fire Burns Along Eastern Boundary of Lake Perris

LAKE PERRIS (CNS) – A brush fire erupted Wednesday on the eastern edge of the Lake Perris State Recreation Area, scorching roughly four acres before crews initiated containment efforts. The non-injury blaze was reported at 5:45 p.m. in the area of Davis and Contour roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple engine crews were sent to the lightly populated area and encountered flames moving at a moderate rate to the east through thick vegetation, the department reported. One vacant structure was immediately threatened, but firefighters quickly stopped the flames from reaching it, according to officials at the scene. A Cal Fire water-dropping helicopter was summoned to make runs on the fire, but a battalion chief overseeing fire attack operations canceled air tankers that were originally requested after crews began establishing containment lines. There was no immediate word on what might have triggered the blaze. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.