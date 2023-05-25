Desert Hot Springs to Host Memorial Day Ceremony Monday

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A Memorial Day ceremony featuring a patriotic flyover to honor fallen servicemembers will be held Monday, city officials announced Thursday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Veterans Park, 10101 Palm Drive, according to a statement from the city of Desert Hot Springs. The city "invites the community to share in a special tribute to U.S. military servicemembers and their families this Memorial Day," city officials said in a statement. "The ceremony … will include a patriotic flyover courtesy of the Palm Springs Air Museum, songs and music to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country." According to city officials, the ceremony will also feature bagpiper and retired USMC Gunnery Sgt. Joel M. Daniel, a presentation of colors by Desert Hot Springs High School’s Junior ROTC, an opening address from Mayor Scott Matas, DHSHS marine instructor and retired USMC 1st Sgt Nichelle Webb, a moment of silence for Shea’s Center founder Judy Shea, and solo performances by soulful singer Zynisha Clary. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.