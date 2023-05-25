One Person Killed in Two-Vehicle Traffic Collision in Thermal

THERMAL (CNS) – One person was killed in a traffic collision in Thermal Thursday and another was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Fire crews responded at 2:49 p.m. Thursday to Harrison Street near Pierce Street to a report of a fatal traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. According to the California Highway Patrol the collision involved a Ford Ranger and a Toyota Corolla. When fire crews arrived on the scene, one of the two vehicles involved was on its roof, fire officials said. It was not immediately clear which of the two vehicles was flipped. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene at 3:06 p.m., according to the CHP. One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the collision was unknown. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.