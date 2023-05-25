Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Relocation of Green Room Theatre Company

COACHELLA (CNS) – The Greater Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the relocation of the Green Room Theatre Company Coachella Valley to Coachella. The free event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the theater company’s new location, 1515 Sixth St., according to a statement from the company. "In addition, reputable local mural artist, Michael Angelo Hernandez, will be in attendance, showcasing the mural he created for GRTCCV for the recent Novio Boy touring production," theater company officials said in a statement. "The mural is representative of the Coachella Valley featuring local iconic areas." Hernandez also created the mural honoring Palm Springs police Officers Jose "Gil" Vega and Lesley Zerebny — who were fatally shot in 2016 — according to company officials. The nonprofit company offers education programs that help enhance literacy and job skills for children, youth and adults, according to company officials. This year, it began offering free attendance for under-served populations in the Eastern Coachella Valley in an effort to help more people experience and participate in professional theater. More information about the company and its productions can be found at greenroomtheatrecompany.org. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.