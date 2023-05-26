Fire That Prompted Evacuations North of San Jacinto Fully Contained

SAN JACINTO (CNS) – A brush fire that swept over hillsides north of San Jacinto, prompting evacuations, was 100% contained, officials said Friday. The non-injury "Ramona Fire" broke out just after 2 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of the Ramona Expressway and North Warren Road. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, as of 8 p.m. Thursday, crews had completely encircled the brusher, turning the operation into a mop-up effort that was expected to conclude Friday. At its peak, 28 engine crews and five hand crews — numbering almost 200 personnel — were battling the blaze, aided by six Cal Fire air tankers and three water-dropping helicopters. As the flames moved west, they approached a residential area abutted by dairy farms, leading to mandatory evacuations in the area bounded by Cottonwood Avenue to the south, Upperline Avenue to the north, Beech Street to the west and Warren Road to the east. All evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday as crews strengthened containment lines on the brusher’s flanks. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.