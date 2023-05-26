Free Movies and Popcorn to Conclude Friday evening in Coachella’s Bagdouma Park

COACHELLA (CNS) – Coachella’s free Movies in the Park series, featuring free popcorn, will conclude Friday evening with a viewing of "Strange World." "What a wonderful way for families and kiddos to share time and make special memories together, and not to mention the health benefits of being outdoors," said Councilwoman Denise Delgado in a statement. "I look forward to seeing everyone out there!" The last movie in the series will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bagdouma Park on Douma Street, according to Coachella’s public information officer Risseth Lora. A large viewing screen will be placed near the volleyball courts. The series was held each consecutive Friday, starting May 5 with "Sonic The Hedgehog 2," which was followed by "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" on May 12 and "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" May 19. During each viewing, guests are able to indulge in free popcorn provided by the city and are encouraged to bring folding chairs and blankets, Lora said. "I remember my family not having the resources to go to the theater when I was a kid, and movies in the park was our go to," Mayor Steven Hernandez said in a statement. "We are proud to have this option available to our local families." Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.