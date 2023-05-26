Palm Springs Air Museum to Host Annual Memorial Day Flower Drop

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Air Museum on Monday will host its annual Memorial Day Fair and Flower Drop, featuring thousands of red and white carnations dropping from a vintage warbird to memorialize fallen veterans. The event will get underway at 10 a.m. Monday with a fair at the museum, 745 North Gene Autry Trail, according to a statement from the air museum. The flower drop ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. to honor those who fought and died defending the United States. "Our brief memorial service is dedicated to all of our fallen comrades, who paid the ultimate price for our freedoms," air museum officials said in a statement. "In their honor, we highlight the service with a fly-by and flower drop of more than 3,000 red and white carnations from a B-25 Mitchell bomber." The event will also feature music from the Heatwave Jazz Band, food from various vendors, the F-177 Nighthawk Stealth Fighter exhibit, children’s activities and warbird rides, according to museum officials. General admission to the daylong event starts at $20. Children ages 12 and under enter free with the purchase of an adult admission. Tickets for warbird rides start at $125 — passengers may pick between six different warbirds for a 30-minute flight. More information about the event can be found at palmspringsairmuseum.org/memorial-day-flower-drop/. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.