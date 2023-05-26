UPDATED: Sewer Manhole Servicing to Continue in Indio, Partial Closures on Highway 111

INDIO (CNS) – Roadwork continued in Indio Friday to service sewer manholes, prompting partial closures on Highway 111. Granite Construction crews began work on the eastbound lane of Highway 111 Thursday morning and is expected to conclude Friday around 4 p.m., according to a statement from the city of Indio. During that time, the outer eastbound lane will be closed between Arabia and Smurr streets. "The public’s cooperation and observance of all construction signs and workers directing traffic is appreciated to ensure the safety of both drivers and construction crews," city officials said in a statement. "Access to emergency vehicles will be unaffected." Traffic control will be set up to ensure a safe workzone for the contractor and drivers, according to city officials. Businesses will remain open during construction. Anyone with questions regarding the lane closure was encouraged to call Alejandro Salazar of Granite Construction at 760-909-1709 or the city’s Public Works Department at 760-391-4017. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.