Two-Vehicle Crash in Indio Area Leaves One Dead, One Arrested For DUI

INDIO (CNS) – A two-vehicle crash in the Indio area resulted in the death of one motorist and the arrest of the other on suspicion of drunken driving, authorities said Friday. The crash occurred about 2:45 p.m. Thursday on Harrison Street north of 80th Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. "A 2001 Ford Ranger was driving southbound on Harrison Street, north of 80th Avenue, driving behind a slow-moving tractor," the CHP said in a statement. "A 2016 Toyota Corolla was driving southbound on Harrison Street at a high rate of speed and rear-ended the Ford Ranger." The driver of the Ford, a 43-year-old man, died at the scene, the CHP reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives. The driver of the Toyota, a 27-year-old man, was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center with "major injuries," and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the CHP reported. His name was not released. Anyone with information about the collision was urged to call CHP Officer Heidt at 760-772-5300. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.