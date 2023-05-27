Local Rising boxing star looks to capitalize at Fantasy Springs May 27th

A big fight night at Fantasy Springs Casino features a local underdog on the undercard. Coachella Valley Native Leo ‘Bazooka’ Sanchez is looking to remain undefeated against Uhlices Avelino-Reyes (1-0, 1 KOs) in a four-round super featherweight bout to open up the night. Sanchez is excited to be able to showcase his talents in front of a hometown crowd and has one of the best to ever do it in his corner, Joel Diaz. Our Tali Letoi caught up with both of them ahead of the big night.